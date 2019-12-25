Analysts Set Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Target Price at $158.50

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $158.50.

JNJ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Barclays raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $169.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

NYSE:JNJ traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $145.93. 4,238,922 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,515,665. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $122.01 and a 52 week high of $147.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $384.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.70.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.12. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 39.81% and a net margin of 21.09%. The business had revenue of $20.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 26th were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 25th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 46.45%.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, Director Hubert Joly bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $141.28 per share, for a total transaction of $706,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $706,400. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 2,017 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.07, for a total transaction of $284,538.19. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,298,397.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. WoodTrust Financial Corp raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 46,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,995,000 after buying an additional 1,848 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,939,000. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC now owns 181,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,438,000 after buying an additional 7,535 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 109,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,277,000 after buying an additional 10,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lucia Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.1% during the third quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 131,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,072,000 after buying an additional 2,744 shares during the period. 67.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

Featured Article: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.