Analysts Set $3.63 Target Price for BioHiTech Global Inc (NASDAQ:BHTG)

BioHiTech Global Inc (NASDAQ:BHTG) has been given a consensus broker rating score of 1.50 (Buy) from the two brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company.

Brokers have set a 12-month consensus target price of $3.63 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given BioHiTech Global an industry rank of 196 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price target on shares of BioHiTech Global in a research report on Thursday, October 17th.

In other news, Director James D. Chambers bought 17,000 shares of BioHiTech Global stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.79 per share, with a total value of $30,430.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $42,486. 41.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of BioHiTech Global in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in BioHiTech Global during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in BioHiTech Global by 38.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 85,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 23,701 shares during the last quarter. 6.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BHTG traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.56. 13,836 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,661. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.86. BioHiTech Global has a 52-week low of $1.54 and a 52-week high of $3.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.41, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.74.

About BioHiTech Global

BioHiTech Global, Inc provides an environmentally friendly solution for food waste disposal. The Company, through its subsidiaries, BioHiTech America, LLC and BioHiTech Europe Limited, offers its customers various technologies integrating technological, biological and mechanical engineering solutions for the control, reduction and/or reuse of organic waste.

