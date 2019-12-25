Analysts Expect Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $601.66 Million

Equities analysts predict that Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) will announce $601.66 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Winnebago Industries’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $584.31 million and the highest estimate coming in at $615.10 million. Winnebago Industries reported sales of $432.69 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 39.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Winnebago Industries will report full year sales of $2.68 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.64 billion to $2.72 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.88 billion to $2.98 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Winnebago Industries.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last posted its earnings results on Friday, December 20th. The construction company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.10. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 17.07%. The firm had revenue of $588.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $541.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently commented on WGO. Robert W. Baird set a $42.00 price target on shares of Winnebago Industries and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Winnebago Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Sidoti cut their target price on Winnebago Industries from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 6th. ValuEngine downgraded Winnebago Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Winnebago Industries from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “top pick” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Winnebago Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.14.

In other Winnebago Industries news, VP Brian Daniel Hazelton sold 5,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.93, for a total value of $250,179.09. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $806,317.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Winnebago Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $13,012,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries in the third quarter valued at about $826,000. Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries in the third quarter valued at about $3,715,000. Castleark Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries in the third quarter valued at about $4,058,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Winnebago Industries by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 48,478 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,859,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WGO traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $52.74. 464,043 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 827,733. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.77 and its 200-day moving average is $40.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Winnebago Industries has a 12-month low of $22.25 and a 12-month high of $53.97.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 14th. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.79%.

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in five segments: Winnebago Motorhomes, Winnebago Towables, Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Specialty Vehicles, and Chris-Craft Marine.

