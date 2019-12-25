Analysts Expect United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) to Announce $0.62 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) will report $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for United Bankshares’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.61 and the highest is $0.63. United Bankshares also reported earnings of $0.62 per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that United Bankshares will report full-year earnings of $2.54 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.44 to $2.46. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow United Bankshares.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $185.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.44 million. United Bankshares had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 28.68%. United Bankshares’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 EPS.

UBSI has been the topic of several research reports. DA Davidson cut United Bankshares to a “hold” rating and set a $44.65 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. ValuEngine downgraded United Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub lowered United Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. United Bankshares has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.83.

United Bankshares stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.41. 108,650 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 404,465. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.66. United Bankshares has a 52-week low of $29.13 and a 52-week high of $40.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.68 and a beta of 1.19.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. This is an increase from United Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 1.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in United Bankshares by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in United Bankshares by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 8,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in United Bankshares by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC grew its position in United Bankshares by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 24,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. 69.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Bankshares Company Profile

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and NOW accounts.

