Analysts Expect Safeguard Scientifics, Inc (NYSE:SFE) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.39 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Safeguard Scientifics, Inc (NYSE:SFE) will announce earnings of ($0.39) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Safeguard Scientifics’ earnings. Safeguard Scientifics posted earnings per share of ($0.81) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 51.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Safeguard Scientifics will report full-year earnings of $2.29 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($1.31) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Safeguard Scientifics.

Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The asset manager reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.44.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Safeguard Scientifics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th.

In related news, Director Joseph M. Jr. Manko purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.96 per share, with a total value of $59,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,896.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Safeguard Scientifics by 272.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,008 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Safeguard Scientifics during the 3rd quarter worth $82,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Safeguard Scientifics during the 3rd quarter worth $115,000. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Safeguard Scientifics during the 2nd quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Safeguard Scientifics by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,979 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630 shares in the last quarter. 67.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:SFE traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,114. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 13.03 and a quick ratio of 13.03. The stock has a market cap of $230.45 million, a P/E ratio of -14.68 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.77. Safeguard Scientifics has a twelve month low of $7.99 and a twelve month high of $12.91.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th.

About Safeguard Scientifics

Safeguard Scientifics, Inc no longer investing. It is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in expansion financings, growth capital, management buyouts, recapitalizations, industry consolidations, corporate spinouts, growth stage, and early stage financings. It initially invests in a Series A-C round and opportunistically in a seed round.

