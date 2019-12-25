Analysts Expect NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $249.25 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) will announce $249.25 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for NetScout Systems’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $247.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $251.00 million. NetScout Systems posted sales of $246.25 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NetScout Systems will report full-year sales of $903.60 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $899.70 million to $907.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $931.95 million, with estimates ranging from $925.90 million to $938.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover NetScout Systems.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $216.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.47 million. NetScout Systems had a negative net margin of 3.53% and a positive return on equity of 3.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS.

NTCT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut NetScout Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. BidaskClub lowered NetScout Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies cut NetScout Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. NetScout Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.00.

Shares of NetScout Systems stock traded up $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $24.26. 109,347 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 408,640. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 29.95, a PEG ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.96. NetScout Systems has a 52 week low of $20.94 and a 52 week high of $30.30.

In related news, insider John Downing sold 5,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total value of $140,965.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 104,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,597,764.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Michael Szabados sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total transaction of $149,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 49,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,228,780.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $299,261. 4.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NTCT. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in NetScout Systems by 4.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,074 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of NetScout Systems during the third quarter worth $28,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of NetScout Systems by 3.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 59,121 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of NetScout Systems by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 144,828 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,677,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of NetScout Systems by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 11,390 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 3,019 shares during the last quarter. 99.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NetScout Systems Company Profile

NetScout Systems, Inc provides real-time operational intelligence and performance analytics for digital business services against disruptions in availability, performance, and security in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

