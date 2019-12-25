Analysts Expect Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $25.99 Million

Equities analysts expect that Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) will report $25.99 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Marchex’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $25.97 million to $26.00 million. Marchex reported sales of $23.13 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 12.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marchex will report full-year sales of $103.51 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $103.50 million to $103.51 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $104.47 million, with estimates ranging from $103.94 million to $105.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Marchex.

Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.02. Marchex had a negative net margin of 4.24% and a negative return on equity of 0.58%. The firm had revenue of $24.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.05 million.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MCHX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marchex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Marchex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.83.

In related news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 20,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.13 per share, for a total transaction of $85,078.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeff Baxter purchased 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.61 per share, for a total transaction of $91,500.00. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 412,804 shares of company stock worth $1,102,169. 18.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Marchex in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. AMP Capital Investors Ltd acquired a new position in Marchex in the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Marchex in the 2nd quarter valued at $92,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Marchex during the 2nd quarter worth $114,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Marchex by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,895 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 5,022 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Marchex stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.91. 21,735 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 109,892. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.17 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.81. Marchex has a 1-year low of $2.58 and a 1-year high of $5.57. The company has a current ratio of 4.28, a quick ratio of 4.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Marchex Company Profile

Marchex, Inc operates as a call analytics company that helps businesses connect, drive, measure, and convert callers into customers. Its products include Marchex Call Analytics, an analytics platform for enterprises that depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments, and reservations; Marchex Speech Analytics that enable actionable insights for enterprise, mid-sized, and small businesses; Text Analytics and Communications, which enable businesses to send and receive text/SMS messages with customers; Call Monitoring; Marchex Omnichannel Analytics Cloud products, such as Marchex Search Analytics, a product for search marketers that drive phone calls from search campaigns, as well as Marchex Display and Video Analytics, a product for marketers that buy digital display advertising; Marchex Site Analytics, a product for marketers that can drive phone calls from Websites; and Marchex Social Analytics, a product for marketers that buy social media advertising.

