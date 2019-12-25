Analysts Expect Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $8.09 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) will post $8.09 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Chubb’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $8.03 billion and the highest is $8.16 billion. Chubb reported sales of $8.44 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.1%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chubb will report full year sales of $32.28 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $32.14 billion to $32.53 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $33.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $33.63 billion to $34.46 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Chubb.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.06. Chubb had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 8.60%. The company had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.41 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CB shares. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Chubb in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $149.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Chubb from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Raymond James upped their price target on Chubb from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Chubb from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Chubb in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.73.

CB stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $153.94. The company had a trading volume of 446,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,524,865. The firm has a market cap of $70.49 billion, a PE ratio of 16.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. Chubb has a 12 month low of $119.54 and a 12 month high of $162.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $152.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.24.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.78%.

Chubb declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, November 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 14,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.28, for a total value of $2,126,996.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 185,375 shares in the company, valued at $28,043,530. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.12, for a total transaction of $226,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 190,658 shares of company stock valued at $29,210,599. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Athena Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Chubb during the second quarter worth about $784,000. Arden Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 3rd quarter valued at about $464,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 20,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,085,000 after acquiring an additional 4,847 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 2.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,965,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $289,524,000 after purchasing an additional 46,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 19.0% during the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 10,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,742 shares in the last quarter. 90.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

