Analysts Expect Arcadia Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:RKDA) to Announce -$0.65 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Arcadia Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:RKDA) will post earnings per share of ($0.65) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Arcadia Biosciences’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.61) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.68). Arcadia Biosciences posted earnings of ($0.14) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 364.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arcadia Biosciences will report full year earnings of ($3.74) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.33) to ($3.15). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($2.10) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.54) to ($1.66). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Arcadia Biosciences.

Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported ($2.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by ($1.27). The company had revenue of $0.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.31 million. Arcadia Biosciences had a negative net margin of 1,938.76% and a negative return on equity of 198.10%.

Several analysts recently commented on RKDA shares. ValuEngine raised Arcadia Biosciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Arcadia Biosciences in a report on Monday.

Shares of RKDA stock traded up $0.55 on Friday, reaching $6.44. The stock had a trading volume of 851,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,780. The stock has a market cap of $55.71 million, a P/E ratio of -1.20 and a beta of -2.97. Arcadia Biosciences has a 1 year low of $1.82 and a 1 year high of $10.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 5.27 and a current ratio of 5.58. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.74.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 47.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 117,059 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 37,472 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 162,800.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 81,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 81,400 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arcadia Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arcadia Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, CVI Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Arcadia Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $414,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc, an agricultural food ingredient company, develops and commercializes health and nutrition ingredient traits worldwide. The company offers a suite of agricultural productivity traits, including nitrogen use efficiency, water use efficiency and drought tolerance, salinity tolerance, and herbicide tolerance traits.

