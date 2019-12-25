Analysts Anticipate VBI Vaccines Inc (NASDAQ:VBIV) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $970,000.00

Brokerages forecast that VBI Vaccines Inc (NASDAQ:VBIV) will report $970,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for VBI Vaccines’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $940,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.00 million. VBI Vaccines posted sales of $2.68 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 63.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that VBI Vaccines will report full-year sales of $2.60 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.59 million to $2.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $16.78 million, with estimates ranging from $5.25 million to $28.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover VBI Vaccines.

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02). VBI Vaccines had a negative return on equity of 70.54% and a negative net margin of 1,458.97%. The firm had revenue of $0.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.90 million.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on VBIV shares. ValuEngine cut shares of VBI Vaccines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of VBI Vaccines in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. VBI Vaccines currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.81.

Shares of NASDAQ:VBIV traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.23. The stock had a trading volume of 7,347,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,140,101. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.79 and its 200-day moving average is $0.78. VBI Vaccines has a 12-month low of $0.47 and a 12-month high of $2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company has a market cap of $219.26 million, a PE ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 0.82.

In other VBI Vaccines news, CEO Jeff Baxter bought 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.50 per share, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 608,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $304,127.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 212,000 shares of company stock valued at $105,440. Company insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VBIV. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of VBI Vaccines by 2,089.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,224,285 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,943,000 after purchasing an additional 4,031,318 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VBI Vaccines by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 25,951,556 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,607,000 after buying an additional 2,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Sabby Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VBI Vaccines in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $413,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of VBI Vaccines in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Fosun International Ltd increased its holdings in VBI Vaccines by 43.6% in the second quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 1,051,126 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after buying an additional 319,045 shares during the last quarter. 41.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VBI Vaccines

VBI Vaccines Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells vaccines to address unmet needs in infectious disease and immuno-oncology in Israel and internationally. The company offers Sci-B-Vac, a prophylactic hepatitis B vaccine for adults, children, and newborns; and eVLP, a vaccine platform for the design of enveloped virus-like particle vaccines that closely mimic the structure of the target virus.

