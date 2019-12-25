Analysts Anticipate Tyme Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:TYME) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Brokerages expect Tyme Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:TYME) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.06) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Tyme Technologies’ earnings. Tyme Technologies reported earnings per share of ($0.08) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tyme Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.23) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Tyme Technologies.

Get Tyme Technologies alerts:

Tyme Technologies (NASDAQ:TYME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TYME. Zacks Investment Research raised Tyme Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Tyme Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Tyme Technologies stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.02. 190,757 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 327,430. Tyme Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.92 and a twelve month high of $4.12. The company has a market cap of $114.19 million, a P/E ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.11 and a 200-day moving average of $1.22.

In other news, major shareholder Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.35, for a total value of $27,000.00. Insiders sold a total of 260,000 shares of company stock worth $2,148,000 in the last ninety days. 27.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TYME. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Tyme Technologies by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 306,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 17,173 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Tyme Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $238,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Tyme Technologies by 187.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 139,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 91,081 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Tyme Technologies by 77.0% during the third quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 142,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 62,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Tyme Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

About Tyme Technologies

Tyme Technologies, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel cancer therapeutics. It is developing SM-88, a combination therapy based on dysfunctional metyrosine derivatives in Phase II development for metastatic pancreatic cancer and biomarker-recurrent prostate cancer. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Read More: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tyme Technologies (TYME)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tyme Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyme Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.