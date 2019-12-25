Analysts Anticipate SB Financial Group Inc (NASDAQ:SBFG) to Announce $0.36 EPS

SB Financial Group Inc (NASDAQ:SBFG) has earned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokers have set a one year consensus target price of $20.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.36 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given SB Financial Group an industry rank of 162 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SBFG shares. ValuEngine upgraded SB Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SB Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 2nd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SBFG. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in SB Financial Group during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in SB Financial Group by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 30,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 5,453 shares during the period. Cutler Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in SB Financial Group by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 185,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,045,000 after purchasing an additional 43,264 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in SB Financial Group by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 226,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,730,000 after purchasing an additional 3,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. raised its position in SB Financial Group by 75.9% in the second quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. now owns 270,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,458,000 after purchasing an additional 116,849 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SBFG traded down $0.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $19.28. 1,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,811. SB Financial Group has a 1 year low of $15.76 and a 1 year high of $19.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.67 million, a P/E ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.48. SB Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 19.35%. The business had revenue of $14.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.30 million. Research analysts predict that SB Financial Group will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SB Financial Group Company Profile

SB Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides range of banking and wealth management services to individual and corporate customers primarily in northwest Ohio and northeast Indiana. It accepts deposits, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, demand deposits, and time certificates of deposit.

