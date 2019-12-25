Analysts Anticipate SB Financial Group Inc (NASDAQ:SBFG) to Announce $0.36 EPS

SB Financial Group Inc (NASDAQ:SBFG) has earned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.
Brokers have set a one year consensus target price of $20.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.36 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given SB Financial Group an industry rank of 162 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SBFG shares. ValuEngine upgraded SB Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SB Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 2nd.
Shares of NASDAQ SBFG traded down $0.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $19.28. 1,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,811. SB Financial Group has a 1 year low of $15.76 and a 1 year high of $19.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.67 million, a P/E ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.
SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.48. SB Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 19.35%. The business had revenue of $14.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.30 million. Research analysts predict that SB Financial Group will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.
SB Financial Group Company Profile
SB Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides range of banking and wealth management services to individual and corporate customers primarily in northwest Ohio and northeast Indiana. It accepts deposits, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, demand deposits, and time certificates of deposit.
