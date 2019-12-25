Analysts Anticipate Fluent Inc (NASDAQ:FLNT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $64.38 Million

Equities analysts expect Fluent Inc (NASDAQ:FLNT) to post $64.38 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Fluent’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $65.16 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $63.60 million. Fluent posted sales of $70.82 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fluent will report full year sales of $266.05 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $265.27 million to $266.83 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $272.13 million, with estimates ranging from $256.07 million to $288.18 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Fluent.

Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.08). Fluent had a negative net margin of 0.39% and a positive return on equity of 0.22%. The business had revenue of $64.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.60 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Fluent from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. ValuEngine raised Fluent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. TheStreet cut shares of Fluent from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Barrington Research downgraded shares of Fluent from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.58.

Shares of FLNT stock traded down $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $2.46. 94,728 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 398,939. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Fluent has a 12 month low of $1.26 and a 12 month high of $7.47. The stock has a market cap of $189.72 million, a P/E ratio of 24.60 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.97 and a 200 day moving average of $3.39.

In other news, CEO Ryan Schulke bought 16,422 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.70 per share, with a total value of $27,917.40. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,216,354 shares in the company, valued at $12,267,801.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Matthew Conlin bought 15,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.06 per share, with a total value of $31,666.32. Insiders acquired 84,033 shares of company stock worth $165,078 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 20.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLNT. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fluent by 53.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,795,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,039,000 after purchasing an additional 968,785 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in Fluent during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,232,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Fluent by 318.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 688,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,705,000 after buying an additional 524,296 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Fluent by 186.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 782,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,051,000 after buying an additional 509,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Fluent by 1,097.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 425,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,287,000 after buying an additional 389,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.61% of the company’s stock.

Fluent Company Profile

Fluent, Inc provides data-driven digital marketing services primarily in the United States. The company also offers customer acquisition services by operating digital marketing campaigns, through which the company connects its advertiser clients with consumers. It delivers data and performance-based marketing executions to approximately 500 consumer brands, direct marketers, and agencies across a range of industries, including financial services, retail and consumer, media and entertainment, staffing and recruitment, and marketing services.

