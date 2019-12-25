Analysts Anticipate Chefs’ Warehouse Inc (NASDAQ:CHEF) Will Announce Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Chefs’ Warehouse Inc (NASDAQ:CHEF) to announce $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Chefs’ Warehouse’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.38 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.39. Chefs’ Warehouse posted earnings per share of $0.32 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 21.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Chefs’ Warehouse will report full year earnings of $1.00 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.99 to $1.00. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.17 to $1.18. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Chefs’ Warehouse.

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.02). Chefs’ Warehouse had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 1.42%. The firm had revenue of $396.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. CL King initiated coverage on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in a research note on Monday, November 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.58.

In other news, Vice Chairman John Pappas sold 44,757 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.61, for a total value of $1,638,553.77. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,359,358 shares in the company, valued at $49,766,096.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Chefs’ Warehouse by 879.1% during the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Chefs’ Warehouse in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 75.7% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 1,635 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in the 3rd quarter valued at about $176,000. 85.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHEF traded up $0.40 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.25. The stock had a trading volume of 115,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,225. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.42. Chefs’ Warehouse has a 1-year low of $29.56 and a 1-year high of $42.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 49.04, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.72.

Chefs’ Warehouse Company Profile

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food products in the United States and Canada. Its product portfolio includes approximately 55,000 stock-keeping units comprising specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

