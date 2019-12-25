Analysts Anticipate CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) to Announce $0.35 EPS

Brokerages expect CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.35 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for CF Industries’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.23 and the highest is $0.58. CF Industries posted earnings of $0.21 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 66.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CF Industries will report full-year earnings of $2.20 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.78 to $3.39. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover CF Industries.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.06). CF Industries had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 10.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis.

CF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of CF Industries from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Consumer Edge assumed coverage on shares of CF Industries in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of CF Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.00.

CF stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $47.94. 293,856 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,093,334. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.38. CF Industries has a 12 month low of $38.90 and a 12 month high of $55.15.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.77%.

In other CF Industries news, VP Bert A. Frost sold 13,000 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total value of $591,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 95,072 shares in the company, valued at $4,325,776. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen A. Furbacher sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $166,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,336,382.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CF Industries by 190.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,287,101 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $106,831,000 after buying an additional 1,500,191 shares during the period. ARP Americas LP grew its holdings in CF Industries by 257.5% during the 3rd quarter. ARP Americas LP now owns 26,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after acquiring an additional 18,800 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in CF Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in CF Industries by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 333,709 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,418,000 after acquiring an additional 15,429 shares during the period. Finally, Eminence Capital LP increased its position in CF Industries by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 4,506,740 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $210,510,000 after acquiring an additional 514,001 shares during the period. 93.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizers and other nitrogen products worldwide. Its principal nitrogen fertilizer products include ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution, and ammonium nitrate. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products, as well as compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

