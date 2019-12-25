Analysts Anticipate AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB) Will Post Earnings of $2.39 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB) will report $2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for AvalonBay Communities’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.42 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.37. AvalonBay Communities reported earnings per share of $2.31 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities will report full-year earnings of $9.30 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.17 to $9.34. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $9.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.73 to $10.02. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for AvalonBay Communities.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.80. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 45.56%. The business had revenue of $587.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $585.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AVB shares. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $218.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $244.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded AvalonBay Communities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $217.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Sunday, October 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AvalonBay Communities currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.60.

NYSE:AVB traded up $0.85 on Wednesday, hitting $207.94. The stock had a trading volume of 112,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 610,405. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $212.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $211.13. AvalonBay Communities has a 1-year low of $167.01 and a 1-year high of $222.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $28.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.10, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.45.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is currently 67.56%.

In other AvalonBay Communities news, COO Sean J. Breslin sold 777 shares of AvalonBay Communities stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.51, for a total value of $165,897.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Timothy J. Naughton sold 26,634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.60, for a total transaction of $5,689,022.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVB. Parnassus Investments CA acquired a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $281,643,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 157.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,135,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $433,931,000 after buying an additional 1,305,014 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,133,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,197,253,000 after buying an additional 243,424 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 25.6% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,071,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $217,619,000 after buying an additional 218,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 1.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,446,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,154,404,000 after buying an additional 195,316 shares during the last quarter. 92.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

As of March 31, 2019, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 85,313 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 19 communities were under development and nine communities were under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas primarily in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and the Northern and Southern California regions of the United States.

