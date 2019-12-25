Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) Receives $12.67 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.67.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amkor Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Amkor Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised shares of Amkor Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Amkor Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Amkor Technology from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th.

Shares of AMKR traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.36. The stock had a trading volume of 330,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 912,229. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.21 and a beta of 1.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.70 and its 200 day moving average is $9.75. Amkor Technology has a 12-month low of $5.83 and a 12-month high of $15.24.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 3.51% and a net margin of 1.26%. Amkor Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Amkor Technology will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP John Charles Stone sold 37,352 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.44, for a total transaction of $502,010.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $838,225.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Roger Anthony Carolin sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.90, for a total value of $516,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 62,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $804,740.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 129,752 shares of company stock worth $1,669,383. Company insiders own 59.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new stake in Amkor Technology in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Amkor Technology during the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 500.0% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amkor Technology during the second quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Ibex Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amkor Technology in the third quarter worth about $107,000. Institutional investors own 36.77% of the company’s stock.

Amkor Technology Company Profile

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States and internationally. The company offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bumps, wafer probes, wafer back-grinds, package design, packaging, and test and drop shipment services.

