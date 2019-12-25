Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on Ameris Bancorp from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Ameris Bancorp from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ameris Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Ameris Bancorp and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $46.60.

Shares of ABCB opened at $43.23 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.84. Ameris Bancorp has a one year low of $29.97 and a one year high of $44.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 1.49.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.03. Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 19.46%. The business had revenue of $225.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 74.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Ameris Bancorp will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.75%.

In other news, insider James A. Lahaise sold 37,781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $1,624,583.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 45,859 shares in the company, valued at $1,971,937. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 52.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 62,461 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,448,000 after purchasing an additional 21,442 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 16.9% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 9,447 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 1,367 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 13.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,976 shares of the bank’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 20.1% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 88,364 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,463,000 after acquiring an additional 14,800 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 3.2% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 16,719 shares of the bank’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. 82.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ameris Bancorp

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

