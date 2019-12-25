Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) Shares Up 6.5%

Americas Silver Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) shot up 6.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.15 and last traded at $3.13, 514,562 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 79% from the average session volume of 287,622 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.94.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on USAS shares. Laurentian Bank of Canada raised shares of Americas Silver to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Americas Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on shares of Americas Silver in a research report on Monday.

Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $12.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.93 million.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of USAS. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Americas Silver in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Americas Silver by 77.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 35,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 15,464 shares in the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Americas Silver during the 3rd quarter worth about $136,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Americas Silver during the 2nd quarter worth about $167,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Americas Silver by 37.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 20,902 shares in the last quarter.

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

