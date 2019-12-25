Amc Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) Upgraded to Sell by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Amc Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $55.00 price target on shares of Amc Networks and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of Amc Networks in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They set a market perform rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Imperial Capital cut their price objective on Amc Networks from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Amc Networks from $60.00 to $49.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine raised Amc Networks from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $48.85.

Amc Networks stock opened at $39.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.54, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.71. Amc Networks has a 1 year low of $35.60 and a 1 year high of $68.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.07.

Amc Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $718.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $734.61 million. Amc Networks had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 106.13%. Amc Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amc Networks will post 9.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Amc Networks in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Amc Networks by 152.0% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Amc Networks by 92.3% in the third quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Amc Networks during the third quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its stake in Amc Networks by 29.9% during the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 2,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

About Amc Networks

AMC Networks Inc owns and operates various cable television's brands delivering content to audiences, and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, National Networks; and International and Other. The National Networks segment operates five distributed entertainment programming networks under the AMC, WE tv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV names in high definition and standard definition formats.

