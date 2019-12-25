Amc Networks Inc (NASDAQ:AMCX) Receives $48.66 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Amc Networks Inc (NASDAQ:AMCX) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $48.66.

Several brokerages have commented on AMCX. Bank of America downgraded Amc Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.96 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Evercore ISI downgraded Amc Networks from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 14th. BidaskClub raised Amc Networks from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. TheStreet cut Amc Networks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $55.00 price objective on Amc Networks and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ AMCX traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.45. The stock had a trading volume of 230,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 691,178. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.98 and its 200-day moving average is $48.07. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.54, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.75. Amc Networks has a 52 week low of $35.60 and a 52 week high of $68.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00.

Amc Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.65. Amc Networks had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 106.13%. The company had revenue of $718.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $734.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.15 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Amc Networks will post 9.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amc Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at $294,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in Amc Networks by 33.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 41,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,053,000 after acquiring an additional 10,566 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Amc Networks by 48.3% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 39,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after acquiring an additional 12,964 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Amc Networks by 186.1% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 19,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,000 after acquiring an additional 12,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Amc Networks by 3.6% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

Amc Networks Company Profile

AMC Networks Inc owns and operates various cable television's brands delivering content to audiences, and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, National Networks; and International and Other. The National Networks segment operates five distributed entertainment programming networks under the AMC, WE tv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV names in high definition and standard definition formats.

