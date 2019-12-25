Altus Midstream (NYSE:ALTM) Trading 8% Higher

Altus Midstream (NYSE:ALTM) traded up 8% on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.73 and last traded at $2.70, 396,899 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 44% from the average session volume of 702,906 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.50.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ALTM. Zacks Investment Research raised Altus Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Citigroup cut their price target on Altus Midstream from $5.50 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group cut Altus Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Altus Midstream in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.83.

Altus Midstream (NYSE:ALTM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $34.01 million during the quarter.

In related news, CEO D. Clay Bretches purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.19 per share, with a total value of $43,800.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Altus Midstream by 7.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,666,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,920,000 after purchasing an additional 190,327 shares in the last quarter. Richmond Hill Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Altus Midstream by 0.7% during the third quarter. Richmond Hill Investments LLC now owns 1,115,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,157,000 after buying an additional 7,242 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Altus Midstream during the second quarter worth $74,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Altus Midstream by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 334,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after acquiring an additional 25,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association bought a new stake in Altus Midstream during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000.

