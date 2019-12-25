Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU) Shares Up 5.8%

Almaden Minerals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU) (TSE:AMM) shot up 5.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.57 and last traded at $0.55, 565,000 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 168% from the average session volume of 211,213 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.52.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.74.

Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU) (TSE:AMM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

In other news, insider Rodwell Ian purchased 4,740,774 shares of Almaden Minerals stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.01 per share, for a total transaction of $42,666.97.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Almaden Minerals stock. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Almaden Minerals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU) (TSE:AMM) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 47,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Almaden Minerals Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds a 100% interest in its principal property, the Ixtaca (Tuligtic) project that covers an area of approximately 7,200 hectares located in Puebla State, Mexico.

