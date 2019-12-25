Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.09

Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Friday, January 10th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 26th. This is a positive change from Alico’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.

Alico has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.1% per year over the last three years.

Alico stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $34.89. The stock had a trading volume of 5,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,606. The company has a market cap of $261.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.17. Alico has a 52 week low of $25.25 and a 52 week high of $36.48.

Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter. Alico had a net margin of 30.95% and a return on equity of 11.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 million for the quarter.

In related news, Director 734 Investors, Llc sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.95, for a total transaction of $237,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,173,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,737,099.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Remy W. Trafelet sold 7,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total value of $254,805.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,000 shares of company stock valued at $573,620. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Alico from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th.

About Alico

Alico, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an agribusiness and land management company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Alico Citrus, and Water Resources and Other Operations. The Alico Citrus segment engages in planting, owning, cultivating, and/or managing citrus groves to produce fruits for sale to fresh and processed citrus markets, including activities related to the purchase and resale of fruit and value-added services, which comprise contracting for the harvesting, marketing, and hauling of citrus.

