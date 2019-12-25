Alacer Gold (TSE:ASR) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $5.58

Alacer Gold Corp (TSE:ASR)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.58 and traded as high as $6.69. Alacer Gold shares last traded at $6.69, with a volume of 580,300 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ASR. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Alacer Gold from C$5.50 to C$8.50 in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$7.00 target price on shares of Alacer Gold in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. National Bank Financial cut Alacer Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on Alacer Gold from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a report on Thursday, November 21st.

Get Alacer Gold alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.35, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$6.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$5.58.

Alacer Gold (TSE:ASR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The mining company reported C$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.19 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$190.09 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Alacer Gold Corp will post 0.5085131 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alacer Gold (TSE:ASR)

Alacer Gold Corp. engages in the mining, development, and exploration of mineral deposits in Turkey. It primarily holds an 80% interest in the Copler gold mine that is located in the Erzincan Province, east-central Turkey. The company is based in Denver, Colorado.

Featured Story: Coverage Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Alacer Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alacer Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.