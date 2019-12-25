Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) Upgraded to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Air France-KLM from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Air France-KLM from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Bank of America began coverage on Air France-KLM in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.50.

OTCMKTS:AFLYY opened at $10.99 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.43 and a 200 day moving average of $10.73. Air France-KLM has a 52 week low of $8.52 and a 52 week high of $14.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.87.

Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $8.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.74 billion. Air France-KLM had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 12.80%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Air France-KLM will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

Air France-KLM Company Profile

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger transportation services on scheduled flights. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers cargo transportation and aeronautics maintenance services; and other air-transport-related services.

