AIM ImmunoTech (NYSE:AIM) Shares Up 6.5%

AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (NYSE:AIM)’s share price rose 6.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.50 and last traded at $0.49, 276,100 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 5% from the average daily volume of 263,711 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.46.

Separately, Maxim Group upgraded shares of AIM ImmunoTech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 3.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.45.

AIM ImmunoTech (NYSE:AIM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.06 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in AIM ImmunoTech stock. Sabby Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (NYSE:AIM) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 185,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000. Sabby Management LLC owned approximately 2.24% of AIM ImmunoTech as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 15.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AIM ImmunoTech Company Profile (NYSE:AIM)

AIM ImmunoTech Inc, an immuno-pharma company, focuses on the research and development of therapeutics to treat multiple types of cancers and immune-deficiency disorders in the United States. The company's products include Alferon N Injection, an injectable formulation of natural alpha interferon to treat a category of genital warts, a sexually transmitted disease; and Ampligen for the treatment of chronic fatigue syndrome (CFS).

