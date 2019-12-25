Adshares Price Reaches $0.0406 on Exchanges (ADS)

Adshares (CURRENCY:ADS) traded up 7.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 24th. One Adshares token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0406 or 0.00000556 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Mercatox and Cryptopia. Adshares has a total market cap of $1.41 million and approximately $6,010.00 worth of Adshares was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Adshares has traded up 41.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Adshares Profile

Adshares launched on July 7th, 2017. Adshares’ total supply is 38,758,206 tokens and its circulating supply is 34,841,491 tokens. Adshares’ official Twitter account is @adsharesNet and its Facebook page is accessible here . Adshares’ official website is adshares.net . The Reddit community for Adshares is /r/adshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Adshares Token Trading

Adshares can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Mercatox and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adshares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Adshares should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Adshares using one of the exchanges listed above.

