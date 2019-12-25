Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP) Stock Price Up 8.1%

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corp (NASDAQ:ADMP) shares rose 8.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.74 and last traded at $0.72, approximately 1,584,120 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 35% from the average daily volume of 1,169,659 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.67.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ADMP. Raymond James lowered Adamis Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. ValuEngine upgraded Adamis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Maxim Group lowered Adamis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Adamis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.09.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.73 and its 200-day moving average is $0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.61 million, a P/E ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 1.30.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $5.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.55 million. Adamis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 90.00% and a negative net margin of 175.77%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corp will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Adamis Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $181,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 962,687 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after buying an additional 14,312 shares during the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 143.8% in the 2nd quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 61,711 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 36,400 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,791,266 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,328,000 after buying an additional 77,498 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 189.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 757,124 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $984,000 after buying an additional 495,793 shares during the period. 14.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:ADMP)

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products in the therapeutic areas of allergy and respiratory disease in the United States. The company's specialty pharmaceutical product candidates comprise Symjepi (epinephrine) Injection pre-filled syringe (PFS) for use in the emergency treatment of acute allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis.

