Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.48

Shares of Acer Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ACER) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.48 and traded as low as $3.86. Acer Therapeutics shares last traded at $3.97, with a volume of 36,378 shares.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ACER shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Acer Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Acer Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.95.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.48. The company has a market capitalization of $40.10 million, a P/E ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 1.60.

Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.05. On average, equities analysts expect that Acer Therapeutics Inc will post -2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Acer Therapeutics by 1,560.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 331,553 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 311,590 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Acer Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Acer Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Acer Therapeutics by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 48,313 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 9,491 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Acer Therapeutics by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 277,963 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 14,337 shares in the last quarter. 25.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Acer Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of therapies for serious rare and life-threatening diseases. Its pipeline includes three clinical-stage candidates: EDSIVO for the treatment of vascular Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome in patients with a confirmed type III collagen mutation; and ACER-001, a formulation of sodium phenylbutyrate for the treatment of various inborn errors of metabolism, including urea cycle disorders, maple syrup urine disease, and osanetant for the treatment of various neuroendocrine disorders.

