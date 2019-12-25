Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.75.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ABEO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Abeona Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Abeona Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Abeona Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Abeona Therapeutics by 434.6% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,719 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 7,088 shares during the period. Ellington Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 45.9% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 13,254 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 4,168 shares during the last quarter. 55.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ABEO traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.60. 1,122,304 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 774,789. Abeona Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.46 and a 12-month high of $8.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.14. The firm has a market cap of $159.35 million, a P/E ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 2.24.

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.09. As a group, equities analysts expect that Abeona Therapeutics will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Abeona Therapeutics Company Profile

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

