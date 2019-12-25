$98.03 Million in Sales Expected for Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) to announce $98.03 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Rambus’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $98.00 million and the highest is $98.08 million. Rambus reported sales of $101.98 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rambus will report full-year sales of $394.12 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $393.90 million to $394.27 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $394.89 million, with estimates ranging from $394.70 million to $395.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Rambus.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.26). Rambus had a negative net margin of 20.91% and a negative return on equity of 0.30%. The company had revenue of $57.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.00 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. Rambus’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RMBS shares. BidaskClub upgraded Rambus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Rambus from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Rambus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rambus currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.75.

In other news, SVP Jae Kim sold 7,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.76, for a total transaction of $93,045.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 127,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,631,659.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Luc Seraphin sold 18,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.94, for a total value of $254,070.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 210,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,938,175.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 74,684 shares of company stock worth $1,029,427. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Rambus during the second quarter worth $37,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Rambus during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Rambus during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Rambus by 428.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,961 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 3,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Rambus during the third quarter worth about $65,000. Institutional investors own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RMBS traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.89. The stock had a trading volume of 162,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 583,880. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.67. Rambus has a fifty-two week low of $7.17 and a fifty-two week high of $14.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 7.43 and a quick ratio of 7.32.

Rambus Company Profile

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Japan, Europe, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Canada, Singapore, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three divisions: Memory and Interfaces, Rambus Security, and Emerging Solutions. The Memory and Interfaces division engages in the design, development, and manufacturing through partnerships and licensing of technology and solutions related to memory and interfaces.

