$80.33 Million in Sales Expected for Yext Inc (NYSE:YEXT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Yext Inc (NYSE:YEXT) to report sales of $80.33 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Yext’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $80.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $80.01 million. Yext posted sales of $63.76 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Yext will report full year sales of $297.85 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $297.46 million to $298.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $380.34 million, with estimates ranging from $375.31 million to $387.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Yext.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $76.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.37 million. Yext had a negative net margin of 37.85% and a negative return on equity of 56.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share.

A number of research firms have weighed in on YEXT. ValuEngine raised shares of Yext from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Yext from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 6th. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on Yext from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Yext from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on Yext from $24.00 to $16.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.56.

In related news, CTO Tom Christopher Dixon sold 9,167 shares of Yext stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total value of $151,805.52. Also, Director Andrew T. Sheehan sold 78,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.20, for a total value of $1,187,728.00. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 597,699 shares of company stock valued at $9,556,505. Insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in Yext during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yext in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Yext in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Yext during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Yext by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.90% of the company’s stock.

Yext stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $14.39. 334,857 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 923,718. Yext has a 1 year low of $12.83 and a 1 year high of $23.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.93 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.67.

Yext Company Profile

Yext, Inc provides a knowledge engine platform that lets businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud and synchronize it to its knowledge network in North America and internationally. The company offers Yext Knowledge Engine, a cloud-based global platform that enables businesses to control and manage their digital knowledge and make it available through its knowledge Network of approximately 150 third-party maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

