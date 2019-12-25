$8.86 Billion in Sales Expected for The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) to report sales of $8.86 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for The Coca-Cola’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $8.68 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $8.92 billion. The Coca-Cola posted sales of $7.06 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Coca-Cola will report full-year sales of $36.78 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $35.15 billion to $37.18 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $38.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $36.23 billion to $39.59 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for The Coca-Cola.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 18th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.56. The firm had revenue of $9.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.42 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 45.21% and a net margin of 22.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on KO shares. Wells Fargo & Co set a $60.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $59.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Guggenheim set a $59.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Coca-Cola has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.53.

Shares of KO traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $54.71. The stock had a trading volume of 3,359,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,975,134. The company’s fifty day moving average is $53.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The Coca-Cola has a 52 week low of $44.42 and a 52 week high of $55.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $235.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.43.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is presently 76.92%.

In other The Coca-Cola news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.90, for a total value of $1,293,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 189,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,189,741.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Larry M. Mark sold 90,289 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.93, for a total value of $4,959,574.77. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 93,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,134,526.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 132,678 shares of company stock valued at $7,264,570. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KO. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,090,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,307,000. Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor DE Media PNO acquired a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter worth about $11,885,000. Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 929,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,583,000 after acquiring an additional 9,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 18,134.4% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 1,075,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069,928 shares during the last quarter. 67.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

