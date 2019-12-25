$692.05 Million in Sales Expected for Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) to report sales of $692.05 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Donaldson’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $682.41 million to $700.17 million. Donaldson reported sales of $703.70 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 1.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Donaldson will report full-year sales of $2.84 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.80 billion to $2.86 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.87 billion to $3.03 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Donaldson.

Get Donaldson alerts:

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.02). Donaldson had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 30.87%. The company had revenue of $672.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $699.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DCI. Stifel Nicolaus set a $50.00 target price on Donaldson and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. ValuEngine lowered Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Donaldson during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Donaldson in the second quarter worth $36,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Donaldson in the second quarter worth $66,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Donaldson by 193.4% in the second quarter. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC now owns 1,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Donaldson in the second quarter worth $81,000. 80.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DCI stock traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $57.78. 126,251 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 520,174. Donaldson has a 1 year low of $40.27 and a 1 year high of $58.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $55.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.45.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 9th. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.01%.

Donaldson Company Profile

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through Engine Products and Industrial Products segments. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

Further Reading: Cash Flow

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Donaldson (DCI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Donaldson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donaldson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.