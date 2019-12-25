$5.08 Million in Sales Expected for Accelerate Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:AXDX) This Quarter

Analysts expect Accelerate Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:AXDX) to report $5.08 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Accelerate Diagnostics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.72 million and the highest is $5.82 million. Accelerate Diagnostics posted sales of $1.80 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 182.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Accelerate Diagnostics will report full year sales of $10.90 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.54 million to $11.65 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $28.43 million, with estimates ranging from $24.79 million to $35.01 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Accelerate Diagnostics.

Get Accelerate Diagnostics alerts:

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The medical research company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 million. Accelerate Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 249.46% and a negative net margin of 1,116.69%.

A number of brokerages have commented on AXDX. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Accelerate Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Accelerate Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Accelerate Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.67.

AXDX traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.74. The stock had a trading volume of 47,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,022. The company has a market cap of $948.18 million, a P/E ratio of -10.95 and a beta of 2.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.94 and a 200 day moving average of $18.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.81, a quick ratio of 20.65 and a current ratio of 21.93. Accelerate Diagnostics has a 1 year low of $10.30 and a 1 year high of $24.00.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Accelerate Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics in the second quarter worth about $114,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Accelerate Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $132,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in Accelerate Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $143,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in Accelerate Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $206,000. Institutional investors own 53.83% of the company’s stock.

About Accelerate Diagnostics

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, provides solutions for the diagnosis of serious infections in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. It offers Accelerate Pheno system, an in vitro diagnostic platform for the identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of pathogens associated with serious or health care-associated infections, including gram-positive and gram-negative organisms, as well as yeast.

See Also: Accumulation/Distribution

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Accelerate Diagnostics (AXDX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Accelerate Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accelerate Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.