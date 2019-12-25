$4.03 EPS Expected for W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW) This Quarter

Analysts expect W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $4.03 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for W W Grainger’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $3.88 and the highest estimate coming in at $4.21. W W Grainger posted earnings of $3.96 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that W W Grainger will report full year earnings of $17.46 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $17.29 to $17.62. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $18.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $18.30 to $19.51. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for W W Grainger.

W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $4.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.40 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. W W Grainger had a return on equity of 46.07% and a net margin of 8.38%. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.19 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GWW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of W W Grainger from $297.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of W W Grainger from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $281.00 to $338.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Buckingham Research raised their price target on shares of W W Grainger from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $297.98.

GWW stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $337.38. 70,593 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 341,749. W W Grainger has a 1 year low of $255.09 and a 1 year high of $339.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $324.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $293.31. The stock has a market cap of $18.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 11th were given a $1.44 dividend. This represents a $5.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 7th. W W Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.49%.

In related news, VP John L. Howard sold 11,716 shares of W W Grainger stock in a transaction on Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.68, for a total value of $3,581,346.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 54,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,791,919.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Eric R. Tapia sold 865 shares of W W Grainger stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.52, for a total value of $276,384.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,046,747.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,921 shares of company stock worth $3,965,960 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W W Grainger during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in W W Grainger by 858.8% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in W W Grainger by 34.1% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in W W Grainger by 150.7% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in W W Grainger by 18,600.0% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.03% of the company’s stock.

About W W Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

