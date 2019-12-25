360 Finance (NASDAQ:QFIN) Shares Up 5.2%

360 Finance Inc (NASDAQ:QFIN) shares shot up 5.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.57 and last traded at $9.51, 619,900 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 92% from the average session volume of 323,090 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.04.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.16. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.55.

Get 360 Finance alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of 360 Finance in the third quarter worth approximately $98,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in 360 Finance in the 3rd quarter worth $264,000. WT Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in 360 Finance in the 3rd quarter worth $89,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in 360 Finance during the third quarter valued at $163,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in 360 Finance during the second quarter valued at about $1,440,000. Institutional investors own 9.03% of the company’s stock.

360 Finance, Inc operates a digital consumer finance platform in China. Its platform provides online consumer finance products to prime and underserved borrowers. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

Featured Story: Profit Margin

Receive News & Ratings for 360 Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 360 Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.