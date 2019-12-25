$34.86 Million in Sales Expected for Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc (NYSE:UBA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc (NYSE:UBA) will report $34.86 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Urstadt Biddle Properties’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $34.08 million and the highest is $35.64 million. Urstadt Biddle Properties posted sales of $34.46 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Urstadt Biddle Properties will report full year sales of $140.29 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $138.24 million to $142.34 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $0.00. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Urstadt Biddle Properties.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on UBA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.00.

In other news, CFO John T. Hayes sold 5,252 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.49, for a total transaction of $123,369.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Stephan A. Rapaglia sold 1,500 shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties stock in a transaction on Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total transaction of $35,670.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 20.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 6.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 210,992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,485,000 after purchasing an additional 13,259 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 399.5% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 19,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 15,535 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,103,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $107,171,000 after buying an additional 66,378 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 162,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,420,000 after buying an additional 27,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 63,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,506,000 after buying an additional 16,732 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.00% of the company’s stock.

Urstadt Biddle Properties stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.07. The company had a trading volume of 44,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,181. The company has a market capitalization of $951.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.45. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a 12-month low of $18.50 and a 12-month high of $24.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.11 and its 200-day moving average is $22.67. The company has a current ratio of 5.22, a quick ratio of 5.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. This is a boost from Urstadt Biddle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.65%. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.92%.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Company Profile

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 85 properties containing approximately 5.3 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

