$34.29 Million in Sales Expected for Heska Corp (NASDAQ:HSKA) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Heska Corp (NASDAQ:HSKA) will post $34.29 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Heska’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $34.21 million and the highest is $34.36 million. Heska posted sales of $34.06 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 0.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Heska will report full-year sales of $123.18 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $123.11 million to $123.25 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $140.02 million, with estimates ranging from $138.76 million to $141.27 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Heska.

Get Heska alerts:

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). Heska had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 3.17%. The company had revenue of $31.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.44 million.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of Heska in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Heska from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut Heska from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective (up previously from $75.00) on shares of Heska in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Heska from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.75.

Shares of NASDAQ HSKA traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $96.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,214. The company has a current ratio of 8.52, a quick ratio of 6.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $93.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.27. Heska has a one year low of $62.47 and a one year high of $102.09. The company has a market cap of $755.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.23 and a beta of 1.08.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Heska during the third quarter valued at approximately $20,182,000. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Heska during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,362,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Heska during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,588,000. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Heska during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,728,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Heska in the second quarter valued at $3,221,000. 97.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Heska

Heska Corporation manufactures, sells, and markets veterinary diagnostic and specialty products for canine and feline healthcare markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's Core Companion Animal segment offers Element DC and DRI-CHEM 7000 veterinary chemistry analyzers for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element HT5 and HemaTrue veterinary hematology analyzers to measure blood cell and platelet count, and hemoglobin levels; Element POC blood gas and electrolyte analyzers; Element i immunodiagnostic analyzers; Element COAG veterinary analyzers; and IV infusion pumps.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Heska (HSKA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Heska Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heska and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.