$323.70 Million in Sales Expected for Focus Financial Partners Inc (NASDAQ:FOCS) This Quarter

Analysts expect Focus Financial Partners Inc (NASDAQ:FOCS) to post $323.70 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Focus Financial Partners’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $310.41 million and the highest estimate coming in at $341.88 million. Focus Financial Partners posted sales of $247.52 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Focus Financial Partners will report full year sales of $1.20 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.19 billion to $1.22 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.41 billion to $1.51 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Focus Financial Partners.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $316.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.55 million. Focus Financial Partners had a positive return on equity of 16.83% and a negative net margin of 0.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share.

FOCS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Focus Financial Partners in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Focus Financial Partners in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Focus Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Focus Financial Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.93.

Shares of NASDAQ:FOCS traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.78. 68,478 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 248,849. Focus Financial Partners has a 52 week low of $19.05 and a 52 week high of $40.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.31.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FOCS. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Focus Financial Partners by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 47,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Focus Financial Partners by 225.0% during the second quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Focus Financial Partners during the second quarter worth $31,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in Focus Financial Partners during the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Focus Financial Partners in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.62% of the company’s stock.

About Focus Financial Partners

Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily high net worth individuals and families. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services. The company also offers recordkeeping and administration services.

