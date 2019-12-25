22nd Century Group (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) Stock Price Up 9%

22nd Century Group Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII)’s stock price rose 9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.11 and last traded at $1.09, approximately 2,555,069 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 66% from the average daily volume of 1,538,656 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut 22nd Century Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 12th.

Get 22nd Century Group alerts:

22nd Century Group (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.46 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XXII. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in 22nd Century Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in 22nd Century Group by 82.0% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 20,841 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 9,391 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of 22nd Century Group by 129.1% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 36,427 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 20,529 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of 22nd Century Group by 25.0% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 44,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 8,800 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of 22nd Century Group by 71.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 50,495 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 21,000 shares during the period.

22nd Century Group Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII)

22nd Century Group, Inc, a plant biotechnology company, provides technology that allows increasing or decreasing the level of nicotine and other nicotinic alkaloids in tobacco plants, and cannabinoids in hemp/cannabis plants through genetic engineering and plant breeding. It offers premium cigarettes under the RED SUN and MAGIC brands; and SPECTRUM research cigarettes for use in independent clinical studies.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for 22nd Century Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 22nd Century Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.