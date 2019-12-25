22nd Century Group (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) Stock Price Up 9%

22nd Century Group Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII)’s stock price rose 9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.11 and last traded at $1.09, approximately 2,555,069 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 66% from the average daily volume of 1,538,656 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.00.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut 22nd Century Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 12th.
22nd Century Group (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.46 million for the quarter.
22nd Century Group Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII)
22nd Century Group, Inc, a plant biotechnology company, provides technology that allows increasing or decreasing the level of nicotine and other nicotinic alkaloids in tobacco plants, and cannabinoids in hemp/cannabis plants through genetic engineering and plant breeding. It offers premium cigarettes under the RED SUN and MAGIC brands; and SPECTRUM research cigarettes for use in independent clinical studies.
Further Reading: Hedge Funds Explained
Receive News & Ratings for 22nd Century Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 22nd Century Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.