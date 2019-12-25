$2.46 Earnings Per Share Expected for Banco Macro SA ADR (NYSE:BMA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Banco Macro SA ADR (NYSE:BMA) will post earnings of $2.46 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Banco Macro’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.02 to $2.89. Banco Macro posted earnings of $2.16 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Banco Macro will report full year earnings of $8.70 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.82 to $9.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $8.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.94 to $13.28. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Banco Macro.

Get Banco Macro alerts:

Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The bank reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $1.53. Banco Macro had a net margin of 24.72% and a return on equity of 44.95%. The company had revenue of $490.69 million for the quarter.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BMA shares. Citigroup lowered shares of Banco Macro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Banco Macro from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of Banco Macro from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America downgraded Banco Macro from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Banco Macro in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BMA. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Banco Macro in the 1st quarter valued at $98,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Banco Macro in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Banco Macro by 7,787.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 9,150 shares of the bank’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 9,034 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Banco Macro in the second quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Banco Macro in the second quarter worth about $403,000. 22.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BMA traded up $0.45 on Thursday, hitting $36.72. 575,326 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 563,646. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Banco Macro has a 1-year low of $21.41 and a 1-year high of $77.31.

About Banco Macro

Banco Macro SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Argentina. It offers various retail products and services, such as savings and checking accounts, time deposits, credit and debit cards, consumer finance loans, mortgage loans, automobile loans, overdrafts, credit-related services, home and car insurance coverage, tax collection, utility payments, automated teller machines (ATMs), and money transfers.

Further Reading: Treasury Bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Banco Macro (BMA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Macro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Macro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.