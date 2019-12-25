$15.19 Million in Sales Expected for Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc (NASDAQ:EBMT) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc (NASDAQ:EBMT) will report $15.19 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Eagle Bancorp Montana’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $14.68 million to $15.70 million. Eagle Bancorp Montana reported sales of $11.41 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Eagle Bancorp Montana will report full year sales of $60.07 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $58.04 million to $62.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $64.67 million, with estimates ranging from $63.03 million to $66.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Eagle Bancorp Montana.

Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $18.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.10 million. Eagle Bancorp Montana had a net margin of 15.29% and a return on equity of 10.82%.

EBMT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Eagle Bancorp Montana from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eagle Bancorp Montana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th.

In related news, Director Kenneth M. Walsh sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.80, for a total transaction of $94,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 255,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,809,002.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Tracy A. Zepeda sold 5,656 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.32, for a total transaction of $103,617.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,228. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,656 shares of company stock worth $289,618. 8.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EJF Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 425,222 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,059,000 after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Asset Management LLC now owns 236,424 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,925,000 after acquiring an additional 15,778 shares during the last quarter. Context BH Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 1.0% during the second quarter. Context BH Capital Management LP now owns 63,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 7.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 48,560 shares of the bank’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 3,237 shares during the period. Finally, Stockman Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 4.1% during the second quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 26,763 shares of the bank’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. 35.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:EBMT traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $21.30. 2,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,295. Eagle Bancorp Montana has a one year low of $15.53 and a one year high of $22.59. The company has a market capitalization of $137.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.91 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 14th. Eagle Bancorp Montana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.51%.

About Eagle Bancorp Montana

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Opportunity Bank of Montana that provides various retail banking products and services in Montana. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts.

