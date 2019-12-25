$11.92 Million in Sales Expected for Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) to announce sales of $11.92 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Dynavax Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $11.83 million and the highest estimate coming in at $12.00 million. Dynavax Technologies posted sales of $5.32 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 124.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Dynavax Technologies will report full-year sales of $36.57 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $36.48 million to $36.65 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $70.44 million, with estimates ranging from $69.47 million to $71.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Dynavax Technologies.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $10.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.31 million. Dynavax Technologies had a negative return on equity of 399.60% and a negative net margin of 519.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 624.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.65) EPS.

DVAX has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Dynavax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a report on Friday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.63.

DVAX stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $6.69. The stock had a trading volume of 790,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,325,037. The firm has a market cap of $568.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.48. Dynavax Technologies has a 52-week low of $2.60 and a 52-week high of $12.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.48, a current ratio of 4.94 and a quick ratio of 4.09.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $124,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 48.3% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 30,097 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 9,796 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 39.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 68,340 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 19,205 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 78.2% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 988,925 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,535,000 after purchasing an additional 433,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 129,864 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 30,092 shares during the last quarter. 82.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on leveraging the power of the body's innate and adaptive immune responses through toll-like receptor (TLR) stimulation. The company markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in adults age 18 years and older.

