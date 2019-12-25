0Chain Hits One Day Volume of $1,665.00 (ZCN)

0Chain (CURRENCY:ZCN) traded down 6.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 25th. 0Chain has a total market capitalization of $1.17 million and $1,665.00 worth of 0Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 0Chain token can currently be bought for $0.0291 or 0.00000401 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Bilaxy and Ethfinex. During the last seven days, 0Chain has traded up 1.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get 0Chain alerts:

Velas (VLX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000320 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000631 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 45.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded 24.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

0Chain Profile

0Chain (CRYPTO:ZCN) is a token. It launched on May 31st, 2018. 0Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,117,166 tokens. 0Chain’s official Twitter account is @0costcloud . 0Chain’s official website is 0chain.net . 0Chain’s official message board is medium.com/0chain . The Reddit community for 0Chain is /r/0chain

Buying and Selling 0Chain

0Chain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, Bilaxy and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 0Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for 0Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 0Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.