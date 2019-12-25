$0.97 EPS Expected for Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) will post earnings of $0.97 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Synovus Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.93 to $1.02. Synovus Financial posted earnings of $0.92 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, January 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Synovus Financial will report full year earnings of $3.91 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.86 to $3.97. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.53 to $3.82. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Synovus Financial.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $490.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $486.74 million. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 23.22% and a return on equity of 14.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Hovde Group upgraded Synovus Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Synovus Financial in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Synovus Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Synovus Financial from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Synovus Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.25.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Synovus Financial by 73.7% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 31,842 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 13,510 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Synovus Financial by 51.2% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 28,126 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $984,000 after acquiring an additional 9,526 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,429 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 80.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 301,536 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,554,000 after acquiring an additional 134,012 shares during the period. 80.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SNV traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, reaching $38.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 308,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,688,689. Synovus Financial has a twelve month low of $29.93 and a twelve month high of $40.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of 10.64, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.09 and a 200-day moving average of $35.91.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 19th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.97%.

Synovus Financial Company Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides various financial products and services. It offers integrated financial services, including commercial and retail banking, financial management, insurance, and mortgage services. The company's commercial banking services comprise treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

