$0.69 Earnings Per Share Expected for NMI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NMIH) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that NMI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NMIH) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.69 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for NMI’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.70 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.69. NMI posted earnings per share of $0.46 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that NMI will report full-year earnings of $2.55 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.54 to $2.56. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.18. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow NMI.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $101.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.67 million. NMI had a return on equity of 20.63% and a net margin of 44.92%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of NMI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 7th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of NMI from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NMI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of NMI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of NMI in a research note on Sunday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.00.

In related news, Chairman Bradley M. Shuster sold 2,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $71,361.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 494,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,363,515. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP William J. Leatherberry sold 6,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.91, for a total transaction of $208,173.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 405,301 shares of company stock valued at $12,965,904 in the last quarter. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of NMI by 1.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,752,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $276,876,000 after acquiring an additional 143,075 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NMI by 2.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,354,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $152,025,000 after acquiring an additional 128,263 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NMI by 28.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,670,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,872,000 after acquiring an additional 365,801 shares during the period. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of NMI by 28.3% in the third quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 1,438,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,777,000 after purchasing an additional 317,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its position in shares of NMI by 57.9% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,249,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,178,000 after purchasing an additional 458,119 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NMIH traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.07. The company had a trading volume of 199,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 522,085. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.52 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. NMI has a 52-week low of $15.62 and a 52-week high of $35.79.

NMI Company Profile

NMI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance; reinsurance on loans; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, Internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

