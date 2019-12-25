$0.60 Earnings Per Share Expected for NexPoint Residential Trust Inc (NYSE:NXRT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that NexPoint Residential Trust Inc (NYSE:NXRT) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.60 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for NexPoint Residential Trust’s earnings. NexPoint Residential Trust posted earnings per share of $0.47 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that NexPoint Residential Trust will report full-year earnings of $2.20 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.19 to $2.20. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.53 to $2.64. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow NexPoint Residential Trust.

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $4.34. NexPoint Residential Trust had a net margin of 63.01% and a return on equity of 33.96%. The business had revenue of $46.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.78 million.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NXRT. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a research report on Monday, November 11th. National Securities started coverage on NexPoint Residential Trust in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Raymond James cut NexPoint Residential Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on NexPoint Residential Trust in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut NexPoint Residential Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.44.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 8.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,128,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,136,000 after acquiring an additional 164,252 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 3.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,530,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,382,000 after purchasing an additional 53,306 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 2.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 454,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,260,000 after purchasing an additional 10,586 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in NexPoint Residential Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $10,862,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 258,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,712,000 after purchasing an additional 9,871 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NXRT traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.15. The company had a trading volume of 38,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,246. NexPoint Residential Trust has a 12-month low of $33.10 and a 12-month high of $50.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.35. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.95, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be paid a $0.3125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.51%.

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

