$0.51 Earnings Per Share Expected for Texas Roadhouse Inc (NASDAQ:TXRH) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Texas Roadhouse Inc (NASDAQ:TXRH) to announce $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Texas Roadhouse’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.47 and the highest is $0.58. Texas Roadhouse posted earnings per share of $0.42 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 21.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse will report full-year earnings of $2.36 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.32 to $2.43. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.51 to $2.63. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Texas Roadhouse.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $650.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $648.49 million. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 17.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TXRH shares. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Wedbush set a $52.00 price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. BidaskClub downgraded Texas Roadhouse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Maxim Group lowered Texas Roadhouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Texas Roadhouse has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.33.

Shares of Texas Roadhouse stock traded down $0.60 on Thursday, reaching $55.89. The stock had a trading volume of 189,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 896,384. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.91. Texas Roadhouse has a 1 year low of $47.52 and a 1 year high of $67.67.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 11th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 10th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.55%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,553,667 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $459,074,000 after acquiring an additional 308,212 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Texas Roadhouse by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,652,249 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $88,676,000 after acquiring an additional 474,621 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Texas Roadhouse by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,309,094 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $70,260,000 after acquiring an additional 9,465 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Texas Roadhouse by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,301,324 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $68,345,000 after acquiring an additional 250,315 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 91.4% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,182,711 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $63,476,000 after purchasing an additional 564,897 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.88% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of April 29, 2019, it owned and operated approximately 590 restaurants. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

